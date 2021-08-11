Hiawatha has many things that distinguish the town from other towns. Hiawatha is home to the oldest Halloween Frolic in the nation! Hiawatha was the hometown of the creative genius who inspired modern-day Halloween directly from the imagination of Elizabeth Krebs. Hiawatha was the hometown of the 13th Governor of Kansas when elected, Edmund Needham Morrill. Hiawatha inspires with the brilliant fall foliage each year, captivating individuals from the community and drawing others from surrounding areas to enjoy nature's beautiful artwork. Hiawatha's town clock adorning Oregon Street is like no other between Indianapolis and Denver. The town clock building is also the city administrative offices and on the upper levels the Plamann History Center.
Throughout the year, Brown County Historical Society ensures there are traveling exhibits on display in addition to the Francis Sewell Plamann History Center artifacts. "More than Lemons'" historic glass blowing artifacts have been on display since the first week in May 2021. The glass blowing exhibit will continue through Heritage Days/Maple Leaf Festival, Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Some of the other traveling exhibit items currently on display from the Memorial Auditorium and AG Museum and Windmill Lane include First Mayor of Hiawatha Portrait, Commission Document Schilling, Civil Defense Biscuits, Brown County Handbook, Farm Town book and print, Straw Windmill, Pederson Farm Miniature Windmill, Miniature "bolt" sowing equipment, Ewing Herbert Photograph, Leah Kimmel Coburn (daughter of Jere Kimmel, Mayor of Robinson), piano, stool, baby doll, and chair, book and photograph, Spade Ranch Truck, Bain Wagon and Hiawatha commemorative plates, vase, milk carton, bottles. If you have the opportunity, I hope you will explore some or all of the traveling exhibits as they rotate several times a year and, as always, are visually impressive. As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
Pictured "Plamann History Center Traveling Exhibits" The photographs are the intellectual property of Lynn Allen, and artifacts are all part of the Brown County Historical Society collection.
