Last year, Brown County Historical Society joined the Hiawatha Community Foundation, a program designed to help agencies like ourselves in fundraising. I would be very remiss if I said this was the only thing the Hiawatha Community Foundation does. Still, they do a fantastic job supporting each business in realizing business objectives and dreams!
So Brown County Historical Society is eager and excited to announce that 2022 "Match" day is quickly approaching! Brown County Historical Society is excited and pleased that we can be a part of this worthwhile organization and the opportunity to grow our gift-giving dollars. Brown County Historical Society plans to extend our goal from last year. Last year, we raised nearly $15,000 for the Windmill collection on Windmill Lane.
We set our dreams a little higher for 2022. Brown County Historical Society hopes to raise enough funds ($50,000.00)this year for a dedicated Windmill Museum being given to the Historical Society by a generous benefactor. Every donation counts and makes the dream of an indoor Windmill Museum Collection a reality! Every generous dollar counts! Give Back to Move Forward! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
Windmill Lane photograph is the intellectual property of Lynn Marie Allen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.