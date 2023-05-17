It doesn't seem logical that we are already closing in on the end of May 2023; with that said, you know what time of year it is for the community. It is time for the annual HCF Give Back to Move Forward fundraiser. Brown County Historical Society is always excited about this fundraising event as it allows Brown County Historical Society to maximize donation dollars!
We know everyone is excited about the completion of the Bruning Barn and for the community to begin to enjoy this venue space. Brown County Historical Society is excited too! Therefore, we made Bruning Barn our goal for the GBMF event!
Our goal this year is $25,000. Our GBMF goals include tables and chairs for the venue location, a catering warmer, gravel, walking paths, lighting, adequate parking space, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more.
We wanted to share how we used the funds for previous GBMF Windmill Lane! The previous years' GBMF funds assisted in funding the newly finished windmill building collection at the AG Museum, which will house a collection of indoor windmills. We have a windmill conference that will take place at the AG museum, so we are so incredibly excited as more projects enter into completion! We know you already know this; every donation dollar counts! If you are curious about joining Brown County Historical Society and membership levels, reach out for more information.
As always, we are so incredibly appreciative of everyone who adds a little sparkle to make Brown County Historical Society a better place. Brown County Historical Society Directors would like to thank Miss Mary Benson, our one-room schoolhouse schoolmarm who has taught for over 13 years in the schoolhouse. Each year, schoolmarm, assistants, teachers, and students anticipate the event, and 2023 was no exception! A special thank you to all the groups who attend, love, and appreciate the program. We hope more schools will reach out and share an interest in future year one-room schoolhouse programs!
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen.)
