It doesn't seem logical that we are already closing in on the end of May 2023; with that said, you know what time of year it is for the community. It is time for the annual HCF Give Back to Move Forward fundraiser. Brown County Historical Society is always excited about this fundraising event as it allows Brown County Historical Society to maximize donation dollars!

We know everyone is excited about the completion of the Bruning Barn and for the community to begin to enjoy this venue space. Brown County Historical Society is excited too! Therefore, we made Bruning Barn our goal for the GBMF event!

