As usual, off on my journey to explore all things history and sometimes you get lucky, and history or "their story" shows up for you. Today, I had the pleasure of giving a field trip tour to Nemaha Central School fifth graders. The students consisted of approximately forty students, and their mission and journey to Brown County began with something I think you will agree was fantastic! Not only were they stopping by for a field trip, their earlier destination included the Brown County Humane Society, where the students could spend time socializing with the animals and donate the items they raised as part of their "Pay It Forward Project!" When their teacher shared this story with me, I knew this was a project all my fellow history investigators had to hear about! The students, in their collaborative effort, brought food, toys, blankets, trash bags, Clorox, detergent, and so much more. What an incredible community service project. And what a fantastic way to pay it forward. As always, this is only a tiny piece of the story; get out there and find the rest of the story! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #HistoryMysteries
PS. Thank you Miss Holthaus for sharing your forty students with me and for making Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane for your field trip destination.
Brown County Historical Society is working hard to finish the Bruning Barn and make it an incredible venue location for many future generations to enjoy. Bruning Barn is the focal point of our Give Back to Move Forward Project for the 2023 Fund! The GBMF project includes tables and chairs for the venue location, a warmer for catering, gravel and work for parking, a silo for future wedding backdrops, and much more. We hope you are as excited as we are to finish this incredible project. The board used previous years' GBMF funds to assist in funding the newly finished windmill building collection located at the AG Museum, which will house a collection of at least 43 windmills. The funds were used to emphasize all things windmill at the AG museum, and we hope you will be stopping by soon to appreciate some of the completed projects.
“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.