I had a wonderful conversation with one of our history investigators recently who shared a deep desire to continue to keep the stories of these treasured small communities alive.
In the 1960’s the government impressed the necessity to unify school districts. With the implementation of unification many small town schools are left with a void that cannot be easily filled. You see the stories small communities working together to ensure that the education of the children was the heart of the community and its existence. The history investigator’s town is Morrill, Kansas and in addition to holding the namesake of the former Governor Edmund Needham Morrill the memories are alive and well. As this history investigator shared memories of Friday and Saturday evening sporting events and these were the names of the surrounding teams in his recollection with an asterisk next to teams that still compete today.
Morrill: Tigers
Fairview: Bulldogs
Hamlin: Hornets
Powhattan: Red Devils
Dawson/Verdon: Nebraska Jets
Horton: Chargers*
Everest: Vikings
Willis: Pirates
Bern: Indians
Reserve: Elks
Kelly: Spartans
Corning: Lions
Highland: Blue Streaks
Troy: Trojans*
Axtel: Eagles*
Wetmore: Cardinals*
Golf: Roosters
Robinson: Cardinals
Seneca St. Peter and St. Paul: Trojans
Frankfort: Tigers*
Cuba Hill Crest: Mustangs*
Hiawatha: Redskins now Red Hawks*
Dennison: Bears
Elwood: Panthers now Riverside Cyclones*
Perhaps there is much more to COVID -19 and the opportunity that has been allowed and afforded to each of us to take time to remember the stories. As you hunker down with families appreciate the opportunity that has been extended to you. Reach out, write letters and really focus on communication. Journal these historical relics of yesterday and share them with the world.
As always, there is so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #History Mysteries
