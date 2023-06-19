Off on another history adventure, and imagine it is 1886, the Rock Island Railroad brings business and commerce to Horton, Kansas. The railroad would also deliver a physician to Magic City. Magic, you see, because if the railroad had stayed in Horton, the city would have blossomed and continued to grow to be an equivalent of Chicago. The location of the first healing arts was, by all definitions, a first aid station. The location of this first aid station was the physician's office at the Rock Island shops.

While most families had a copy of the "Doctors Book," which came complete with color-pictured illustrations in the home, the family could form a preliminary diagnosis to share with the physician. In 1895, Dr. Lawrence Reynolds came to Horton as a physician for the Rock Island Railroad. Dr. Reynolds was well-liked and welcomed by the community! A few years after the doctor arrived, he began to share his vision for Horton. A hospital facility would also serve as a school or academy where nurses could receive training, firsthand experiences, guidance, and instruction.

