Pictured “The Water Way to Health” Sycamore Springs Mineral Company Health Home photographs. The book is part of the Brown County Historical Society collection and book circa unknown.

One of our fellow history investigators reached out with a question, and this sent me on a Sycamore Springs mission. As I was digging, I uncovered a gem! The gem is "The Water Way to Health," a book offered and published by Sycamore Mineral Springs Company. Here are a few things I didn't know, Sycamore Springs was the dream of Mrs. Alice Williams, and you will be as surprised as I was by some of the discoveries.

First, let me go a little further back in history. Mr. and Mrs. John Gray of Hiawatha, Kansas, had a daughter named Alice. The Grays were some of the earliest settlers in the area, so the young child, Alice, was raised among the indigenous people and was highly regarded for her cheerful disposition and red hair. There is a superstition about the importance of red hair. I did a little digging and am still looking for information about superstition. The Kickapoo Chief, "Chawkeekee," became very fond of the family and began sharing stories of "healing waters." After many requests, the Chief consented to take Alice and Mr. Gray to the healing waters. When the group of travelers arrived at the healing waters, the Chief urged Alice and Mr. Gray to "drink and grow strong!"

