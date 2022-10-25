One of our fellow history investigators reached out with a question, and this sent me on a Sycamore Springs mission. As I was digging, I uncovered a gem! The gem is "The Water Way to Health," a book offered and published by Sycamore Mineral Springs Company. Here are a few things I didn't know, Sycamore Springs was the dream of Mrs. Alice Williams, and you will be as surprised as I was by some of the discoveries.
First, let me go a little further back in history. Mr. and Mrs. John Gray of Hiawatha, Kansas, had a daughter named Alice. The Grays were some of the earliest settlers in the area, so the young child, Alice, was raised among the indigenous people and was highly regarded for her cheerful disposition and red hair. There is a superstition about the importance of red hair. I did a little digging and am still looking for information about superstition. The Kickapoo Chief, "Chawkeekee," became very fond of the family and began sharing stories of "healing waters." After many requests, the Chief consented to take Alice and Mr. Gray to the healing waters. When the group of travelers arrived at the healing waters, the Chief urged Alice and Mr. Gray to "drink and grow strong!"
Alice carried this dream and story with her into adulthood, where she would marry and bring the goal of a healing spring to life. The springs located in the Northeastern corner of Kansas were regaled across the nation for their healing properties! Two of the earliest physicians treating patients at Sycamore Springs were Dr. Hibbard and Dr. Rucker. There are so many other treasures that can be found within this book, and perhaps you will take a little time to explore some of them. As always there is so much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Go drive by dirt work has been completed. Many thanks to the contractors who gave their time and effort to this critical project.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Cemetery Tours & Historic Downtown Walking Tour Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Contact Hiawatha Chamber at 785-7136 to sign up for your time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.