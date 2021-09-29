Brown County Historical Society would like to thank all the people who attended the 2021 annual Heritage Days. Brown County Historical Society would like to thank all the vendors who graciously participated, G&C petting zoo, Outback Crooked Sticks and toys, black smoke muzzleloaders & blacksmith, Doris Meyer, with her basket weaving treasures and April & John Lemon from More than Lemons, Glassblowing Treasures. Staci Charles and her family provided pumpkins from the Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch, and our friends at Wolf River Nursery provided the gorgeous display of fall mums. Mrs. Benson, our One Room Schoolhouse schoolmarm who was on hand to educate about the schoolhouse.
More than Lemons provided glass blowing instruction and history in collaboration with the BCHS grant approved through KAIC. KAIC offers artistic and cultural contributions enriching and infusing communities with experiences that would not otherwise be available. Brown County Historical Society would like to express its gratitude to KAIC for the grant award and the opportunity to collaborate with April Lemon from “More Than Lemons” for the historic glassblowing workshop.
Jack’s Cookshack was on hand to provide a delicious breakfast and hearty lunch, which was greatly appreciated by all. The “Lead Sled Pullers” appeared to conduct another successful pull in collaboration with Heritage Day. Brown County Historical Society is to extend its gratitude to all that attended and volunteered for the 2021 Brown County Historical Society 2021 Heritage Day.
Please stay tuned for more information regarding Brown County Historical Society’s corn picking day, scheduled for October 23, 2021, with a rain date of November 6, 2021.
Historic homes walking tour is a Halloween collaboration between Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society scheduled for October 9, 2021, at 2:00 and 3:00 PM and October 23, 2021, at 2:00 and 3:00 PM. Historic cemetery tours in collaboration with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society are scheduled for October 9, 2021, at 7:00, 8:00, and 9:00 PM and October 23, 2021, at 7:00, 8:00, and 9:00 PM. Please reach out to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for information regarding ticket purchases and attendance at 785-742-7136! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.