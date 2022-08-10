Executive Director/Curator
I want to remind everyone that Fall is approaching, which means Heritage Days and all the time-honored activities are also upon us. Heritage Days is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at least. Gary & Larry will run Jack’s cook shack with delicious breakfast and lunch goodies. We hope that once again, we will have the black smoke long rifles/muzzle loaders which will have their presentation and run the blacksmith shop, Cricket Sticks & Toys, Delores Meyers basket weaving, the Petting Zoo, and hopefully so much more. Beyond Heritage Days will be the third annual Corn Harvest. Historic Downtown walking tours and Historic Cemetery Tours, please remember that the tours are intended to be respectful and historic. These tours are an excellent addition to our program and bring many incredible historical conversations, so we hope you will join us. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. I was out there this morning and saw cement footings! Progress!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Windmills! Are you a newly interested windmill enthusiast or a longstanding windmill enthusiast? Mark your calendar right now and reach out for more information to International Windmillers Trade Fair Association (on Facebook @WindmillTradeFair). The next conference is in Texas! Save the date for the conference is Longhorn Museum in Pleasanton, Texas, September 7-9, 2023!
Lead Sled Pullers! Hiawatha, Kansas, upcoming pull dates! Follow them for more information on Facebook @leadsledpullers. Don’t hesitate to contact Andrew for more information and details at 785-741-1286. August 13, 2022, @1 p.m., 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS September 17, 2022, @ 1 p.m., 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.