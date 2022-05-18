One of our fellow history investigators, Daryl Schooler, stopped by and shared a delightful story about a former Brown County resident, Hester Potter. Hester Potter in her memoir talks about George Washington chopping down his father’s cherry tree in her tale. Hester stated she climbed her father’s cherry tree to avoid “lickings” she might have received. The moral to her tale was climbing the tree did not prevent her from receiving her father’s punishment; it merely delayed the outcome. When Hester was asked why she began to write, her reply was, “I began to write because I thought I had something to say, but nobody seemed to want to listen when I said it, so I wrote it.” As a writer, this is profound. I began writing because there were things that I wanted to record but also wanted to share and to maybe if only a little bit inspire a profound love of all things history with anyone who might allow me to bend their ear. This week is a glimpse into Hester, and I plan to return to this topic next week. The moral of my story is to share the stories, write them down, and or get involved. Be passionate about every his — her — their — our story (history!) As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
Please remember the Hiawatha Community Foundation Gift Day is swiftly approaching, every dollar counts so help us to reach our goal of a windmill dedicated museum.
