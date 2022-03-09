The following excerpts are taken from Hiawatha Souvenir Edition issued by the Kansas Democrat. E. Martindale, Publisher, 1877 to 1907.
The article reads: "Hiawatha is preeminently a city of churches and schools, giving the community a better spiritual-moral and intellectual atmosphere. It has become known as the city of churches, with fourteen denominations represented. Our observation has been that everyone, regardless of whether they are church people or not, avoids locating in a community where there are no churches. Even in the wildest places, all community members join in raising church buildings, and as the community grows older and the people more enlightened, the more church edifices become erected.
The most attended church in Hiawatha is the Presbyterian. The membership is about 378, the church edifice the newest and most modern, and the pastor one of the West's strongest. The new building was completed entirely with the cost of architecture and furnishings for $15,000. The church has no debt and is continually making improvements.
In addition to the First Presbyterian, churches include Baptist, Christian, Catholic, Lutheran, United Evangelical, Congregational, Bethany, Methodist Episcopal Church, Evangelical, St. John's Episcopal."
History is filled with treasures waiting to be explored! History is the most remarkable adventure. You can uncover every mystery that beckons seated in your most comfortable and favorite reading location. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it! Be sure to share what you find. #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.