Aaron Lemon Hall comes to Hiawatha, Kansas, in 1876. Aaron’s story not unlike others who aspired to achieve somewhat of a name for himself. Aaron came to Brown County with very little to his name, Norway Spruce seedlings, and dreams filled his pockets. Aaron, shortly after his arrival, proved himself a talented stonemason. Aaron builds the home located at 311 North 5th Street, Hiawatha. Aaron Hall’s home features architectural and stone masonry talents that remain visible today. In addition to the stonemasonry, Aaron operated two farmsteads in Brown County proving himself to be a hardworking, diligent worker
Remember the Norway Spruce seedlings Aaron brings with him. These seedlings are from Canada. Aaron plants the spruce, soaring to great heights in the exterior of the homestead in the northwest corner. Aaron makes his journey from Canada to Kansas and laid claim to a piece of something he could create. The landscape of these dreams happens to be in Hiawatha, Kansas. Perhaps in Aaron’s way, he was reaching for the stars to overcome hardships in creating a better life for himself.
The Bierer family will purchase the home located at 311 North 5th Street, Hiawatha, in 1883. As always, there is so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.