On a journey this morning, hoping to dive in on some fascinating history! You might recall the cemetery tour of Brown County that I recently took. One of the locations stopped along the way was the Hamlin Cemetery, a beautiful cemetery that is very well kept by the community. Not long after this trip, one of our fellow history investigators stopped by with a historical narration of Hamlin, as described by Everett Byer. What a delightful historical narration of Hamlin, much like A.N. Ruley's history of Brown County.
A few interesting notes from the reading, Hamlin was incorporated in 1889. Everett has spent the majority of his life in the area but also credits years of traveling and exploring. The settlement of Hamlin occurred between 1880 and 1890, achieving the highest population in 1890. The town's population decline was gradual, and there were no events that directly correlated other than the Great Depression, which caused significant hardships to landowners and business owners. If you have a chance to check out this incredible treasure, it holds much more than Hamlin's history!
There are so many incredible pieces of history surrounding each of us! History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
