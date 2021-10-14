I love when people stop by or call with historical treasures! I have a gem of history and gratitude to share this week. The first to Dean Tollefson, who stops by regularly to visit all things history! Thank you for sharing your history.
The register of deeds called as well with a history mystery, and I requested permission to reach out to share this incredible story. Amanda Hinton spoke of a restaurant once located on First and Kickapoo, west of the high school called the “Wigwam” I also found details that described the Wigwam earlier in town history next to the Chief Theatre. The Wigwam featured a fountain service and luncheonette. The restaurant also featured a dance floor for any who cared to dance for a while. I was so intrigued with this history I had not heard, and I became eager to uncover more of the secrets of the “Wigwam” Here is what I have learned, the Wigwam transfers ownership several times, and it is a drive-in eatery.
The restaurant notorious for “Chicken in the Rough” was also a new phrase, so I began to dig a little more. Chicken in the rough was invented in 1936 in Oklahoma City by Beverly and Rubye Osborne. Chicken in the rough, comprised of ½ a chicken fried, shoestring fried potatoes and a biscuit drizzled with honey.
Does anyone have photos of the Wigwam in his or her treasure chest? The restaurant suffered significant setbacks when the first street widened, practically eliminating the parking services for patrons. Many of the Wigwams patrons preferred to dine from the vehicle. The city heard the owners’ pleas and expressed that the building could be moved back, allowing additional parking. It is was not uncovered if this was a feasible option. Perhaps you have another story or more details to share about the Wigwam. I also express gratitude to community members like Amanda, who reach out with historical treasures! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it!
