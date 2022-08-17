This week involves a few history mysteries that were sent to the Historical Society. The first is a photo of a one room schoolhouse group. The only details that are on the photograph are the name of the teacher, Merevene was the name of the teacher and she is located in the center of the photograph. The other clue to the photo is the name Dale? Do you have clues that can give us more information about this treasure? Please reach out!
The house photo the only details are that it was from the Hiawatha area. If anyone can help with giving more clues to these photos please reach out and share. The third photograph, a fellow history investigator stopped by to try to determine the date the photograph might be from. It is a particular treasure as it shows the bricks in a pile before being laid out on Oregon Street! We know they began the work of laying the brick on Oct. 31, 1910. If you have any more details you might want to share or an incredible history gem, reach out these are wonderful history gems! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
