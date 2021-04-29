History has the remarkable ability to reveal mysteries while solving other mysteries and even sending you on different journeys to discover the truth. An awe-inspiring person once stated, what is history? Quite brilliantly stated by my favorite schoolmarm from 1912 in Brown County. History is "his...story," "her...story," and even sometimes "our... story."
Each story can connect us, separate us, define us, and even in some instances, disturb a little bit. History is an exploration. History is a journey, one that never ends; the route is constantly changing and evolving. History can be a story that inspires people. History can bring joy and sadness. History compels each of us and within it are the defining moments of an individual, a society, a community, and even a much larger global community.
These stories connect people from vast distances to people and places from all over the world. History is magical in this way that it can bring so much from a simple story. Within the Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium and Ag Museum walls, there are thousands of stories that connect and define the people of Brown County. Within the walls of all museums, each piece of history is waiting to share the magic from the past. So, with that, I ask who you will be today. What will your history say about you? As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
In a final note the Memorial Auditorium and AG Museum will be in open season beginning May 1 through Oct. 31. Hours for the Memorial Auditorium are Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm, the AG Museum tours can be scheduled by appointment and calling the Memorial Auditorium at 785-742-3330. You can also schedule individual tours at the locations by calling 785-742-3330.
