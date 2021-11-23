Check out this history treasure, with the following caption from the photograph “turn of the century Sunday Band Concert in Central Park Band Shell! Located on what is now the community building parking lot.” Do you have some history you want to share! Be sure to reach out and let me know! As always there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
History Mysteries at the Museum, "Horton’s Band Shell"
Joey May
