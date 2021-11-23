Band Shell

Photo courtesy of Historical Society from the Horton Headlight

Pictured Horton Band Shell, circa unknown, photograph is the intellectual property of the Horton Headlight.

 Photo courtesy of Historical Society from the Horton Headlight

Check out this history treasure, with the following caption from the photograph “turn of the century Sunday Band Concert in Central Park Band Shell! Located on what is now the community building parking lot.” Do you have some history you want to share! Be sure to reach out and let me know! As always there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.