Off on several new history adventures and this week's history mystery features excerpts from a special edition Horton Headlight newspaper dated October 30, 1986. Let’s travel back in time for a glimpse of schools in Horton KS in the early 1900s. These images give us a better idea of the Horton school district student population.
The first image featured is the cornerstone ceremony for Horton high school in 1915. The first high school was built in 1888 and was used until 1916 when the second building was completed. The first high school was located on the corner of 11th and 1st Ave East. The second high school was completed in 1917 and remains for the most part original.
The 1st Ward school pictured from 1908. Sword school had an earlier building that was built in 1887 and was located at the corner of 15th and 2nd Ave east. The first building quickly was determined to be too small for student capacity the second building was completed on January 21st, 1908.
The third ward school was built in 1888 and the photo is from 1908 this building was located at 215 East 4th Street and it served grades one through four, the building was abandoned in 1938. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to let me know what you discover!#historymysteries
