Executive Director/Curator
As usual on a journey, I had hoped to uncover more of the history mystery perplexing me to no end at the time, sadly there appeared to be no clear answers in sight. Cathy Gordon, a history investigator, initially tipped me off to this mystery. An unnamed man thought to perform the balloon ascension around 1906 in Horton. Unfortunately, the accident goes awry, and the unnamed man suffered a fatal injury. Several girls felt sorry for the man and left flowers at his graveside.
In the search for information Cathy Gordon again came to the rescue and was able to locate his graveside and more details surrounding the fatal accident. Thanks to Cathy’s work as a history investigator, this man has his name back Leonidas Prather “Daredevil” Tillman and “his” story. The accident did not occur in July 1906 but occurred on Aug. 8, 1905. Tillman was 22 years old at the time of his death. Tillman was a member of a traveling circus known as the “Great Alamo Shows.” During the performance, which occurs on August 8, 1905 at approximately 7 pm. Tillman’s balloon was not properly inflated and subsequently did not rise and consequently leads the aeronaut to suffer a fatal injury.
History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.