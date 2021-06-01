A little history out of the vault seemed appropriate with Memorial Day this week. The history of Memorial Day has transformed throughout history. The early beginnings of the day of remembrance became infused within the community. The early Decoration Day's included the community gathering together to decorate the graves of loved ones lost. The story of Decoration Day includes celebrating, recognizing, and honoring those who have served in wars protecting the values that our forefathers established. Service is not an exclusive term to military service, so this year as you celebrate Memorial Day, appreciate those who have given their lives to service.
In 1865, the Civil War ended, and officials sought opportunities to celebrate the life of individuals who had served. General John A. Logan, G. A. R. (Grand Army of the Republic) considered suitable ways to honor those who had fallen during service. The solution was Decoration Day. The event's objective was a time where loved ones left mourning would celebrate the life of the individual and respectfully by decorating the graves with flowers, flags, and other items. The first observed Decoration Day occurred in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery, with General James Garfield presiding over the services. More than five thousand people attended and helped to decorate over twenty thousand Arlington graves. The first observation of Decoration Day will be recognized and observed in multiple cities across the nation.
In 1966, in collaboration with President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Federal Government declared Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace of "Memorial Day." Memorial Day transformed communities into an annual community-wide celebrated event. In 1971, congress recognized "Memorial Day" as a federal holiday. You each have opportunities to explore and discover marvelous history treasures and gems; dig within your family treasure chests. There is, as always, much more to the story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
