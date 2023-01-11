Each year Board Members consider the many projects required to ensure that the future can appreciate and explore all things history at our multiple museum locations. We hope that you will be stopping by soon to enjoy some of the projects that have been completed and visually see other projects as they come into development.
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The building is going to be a knockout for the community visually as well as a gorgeous venue!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility. We are still raising money for the project, but the building is complete.
Carwell Building, We have completed multiple updates to the venue space, and the Machewski family donated two booster seats and a high chair. Rent is $100 per day/per event.
BCHS would like to express gratitude to every person who contributes and ensures that museum projects are successful. There are not enough words of appreciation to Joey May for her hard work as a board member and for ensuring that Brown County Historical Society is visible within the community! We appreciate our connections to the HCVB and the many ways they help ensure that the museums get the attention they so deserve. Brown County Historical Society would like to extend extreme gratitude to Brown County Commissioners and Hiawatha City Commissioners, who support the mission and projects of the historical society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.