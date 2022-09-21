It was a sweet, sweet day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and many people showed up to celebrate Jere Bruning's birthday and enjoy a little bit of ice cream, cookies, and cake! Many people enjoyed checking out the progress on the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building and the Windmill Museum Building.
We hope you will stop by this Saturday, Sept. 24, for Heritage Days, where the muzzleloaders, Outback Crooked Sticks, and G & C Petting Zoo will be present to share in the excitement of our annual festival. Brown County Historical Society Board Members will cook breakfast and lunch in their annual delicious style for the community to enjoy. Brown County Historical Society Board Members will be providing its yearly trolley delivery service from the Heritage Days location to the Maple Leaf Festival location and downtown to see some of the vendors and activities at the Maple Leaf Festival. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Jere Bruning Birthday Celebration photographs part of Lynn Marie Allen collection.
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Go drive by dirt work has been completed. Many thanks to the contractors who gave their time and effort to this critical project.
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Days is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
Maple Leaf Festival is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
