It was a sweet, sweet day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and many people showed up to celebrate Jere Bruning's birthday and enjoy a little bit of ice cream, cookies, and cake! Many people enjoyed checking out the progress on the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building and the Windmill Museum Building.

We hope you will stop by this Saturday, Sept. 24, for Heritage Days, where the muzzleloaders, Outback Crooked Sticks, and G & C Petting Zoo will be present to share in the excitement of our annual festival. Brown County Historical Society Board Members will cook breakfast and lunch in their annual delicious style for the community to enjoy. Brown County Historical Society Board Members will be providing its yearly trolley delivery service from the Heritage Days location to the Maple Leaf Festival location and downtown to see some of the vendors and activities at the Maple Leaf Festival. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries

