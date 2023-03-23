I have a confession. I love history. It should not come as a surprise to anyone! Now when I venture into the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Barn, I imagine all the incredible history that will be taking place in this beautiful location. Jere had such a unique vision for the space, and as the barn nears closer to completion, I repeatedly fall in love with the building, and I know you will fall in love with this space too.
If you have any event coming up that you would like to have a beautiful, unique location with the windmill lane as your backdrop, please reach out to us and schedule your visit and let’s get your event on the calendar. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Brown County Historical Society will participate in the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day in May 2023. Stay tuned for more information on our match-day goals. As a reminder, you can donate anytime to the museums. On match day, being a part of the Hiawatha Community Foundation, we receive special incentives to participate! The incentive is that they match our fundraising! What could be a better incentive?
2023 Membership Drive. As always, if you are interested in being a part of "all things history," we hope you might consider joining our society. Contact us at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more details surrounding membership levels. Or stop by the museums to discuss interest and involvement!
2023 Annual Meeting Dinner, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, and Ice Cream Social. COVID is finally at a level where these honored events will be a part of the BCHS calendar TBA for 2023! Stay tuned!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10. Vendor spots are $50 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
