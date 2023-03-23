I have a confession. I love history. It should not come as a surprise to anyone! Now when I venture into the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Barn, I imagine all the incredible history that will be taking place in this beautiful location. Jere had such a unique vision for the space, and as the barn nears closer to completion, I repeatedly fall in love with the building, and I know you will fall in love with this space too.

If you have any event coming up that you would like to have a beautiful, unique location with the windmill lane as your backdrop, please reach out to us and schedule your visit and let’s get your event on the calendar. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.