There are so many reasons to stop by Windmill lane, the first and most obvious is the beautiful and stunning backdrop that is provided for each of us to enjoy daily. The second is the very new and nearly completed Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building. I think we can all agree is an equally stunning addition to an already beautiful location. This week is especially fitting a tribute to Jere and Patty Bruning for their contributions to Brown County, Doniphan County and our communities. There are so many projects currently underway at the museum locations. We hope you will stop by soon to visit and appreciate a little bit of these treasures. Each year Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors works hard to preserve the rich history that is a part of Brown County! As always, there is so much more to every story, stop by and find it.
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The builders have recently completed the Aspen interior walls!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Hiawatha Elementary School Students will be stopping by for a tour of the Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
