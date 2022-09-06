We are a little excited, and we hope you will be too. Jamesport Builders have been on-site at the Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane, and progress is underway!! There are so many other reasons for us to be excited. The construction crews have been working hard to get the site ready for the second building, the Windmill Building. If you see any of the Brunings around, be sure to stop and thank them for every effort they extend to making Kansas a beautiful place to live so that people know the Jere and Patty Memorial Building that will continue to progress for our enjoyment.
We also hope you might drop by the Carwell Building on Sept. 17, 2022, from 1 pm to 4 p.m., as we plan to have a little sweet treat and ice cream for the public to enjoy and perhaps stop by and see the incredible progress that is underway with the buildings. As always, we are profoundly grateful for the community support that helps to ensure we can complete our goals. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
Museum Projects
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. We should begin to see progress on the building in the next week.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine!
Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Heritage Days is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
Maple Leaf Festival is scheduled for September 24, 2022.
