Its 1900, and the community of Hiawatha see education as something that precious, valuable, and a requirement for children to establish learning patterns. Did you know that Hiawatha embarks on an interesting learning program known as the “Hiawatha Kindergarten.”
It was the design of the Hiawatha kindergarten to promote successful learning patterns in students. This program would also help teachers establish a solid foundation of learning that saves at least two years for teachers. The theory behind the kindergarten was taking bad habits and re-designating into positive habits. The program elaborated that the mind when filled with uplifting ideas, is less likely to invade with negative patterns. “The child learns by doing” It would seem that in 1900 the community and teachers of Hiawatha already knew a thing or two about immersion learning methods.
Teachers use tools for helping students connect the dots of the learning in the form of what is known as a memory gem. One of the kindergarten student’s memory gems: “The seeds and flowers are sleeping sound, till Easter time, till Easter time, and then they will rise above the ground. At happy Easter time, and as they wake, they seem to say, that we shall wake someday.” Feel free to explore this incredible article in depth, dated January 1900, Brown County World Souvenir Edition.
History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and discover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
