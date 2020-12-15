It may come as absolutely no surprise to any of you that I love trees. Therefore, it only seems appropriate that I do a little digging surrounding the Christmas tree's legend. Evergreens have been a part of history and winter festivals for thousands of years. It pays tribute to the evergreen and its splendor, speculating that Christmas trees began to be seen across Northern Europe at least a thousand years ago. In the early years, they were hung upside down. If you could not afford the evergreen tree, you might improvise with a cherry or hawthorn plant or a branch of the plant. If you could not afford the evergreen or the plant, you could create a wooden pyramid structure and embellish it with paper, apples, and candles—the pyramid structures designed to look like Paradise trees. The Paradise tree is said to represent the Garden of Eden.
Two towns, Tallinn and Riga, have claimed ownership to the tribute of the very first tree. Tallinn, located in Estonia, claims to have placed the first tree in 1441. Riga, located in Latvia, claims in 1510. The trees, after being placed in the town square by a group of men called the "Brotherhood of Blackheads" the men were unmarried. The trees, located in the town square, were danced around and then lit on fire. In Riga, there is a plaque commemorating the tree ceremony. The plaque, recorded in eight different languages. The plaque's inscription reads, "The first New Year's tree in Riga, 1510."
Another legend of the Christmas tree said a German preacher named Martin Luther was walking through the forest at Christmastime. Through the evergreen branches, he saw the stars and reflected on the beauty and the important significance. Martin Luther went home and shared the story with his children and how it reminded him of Jesus.
There are so many other legends surrounding the Christmas tree. Find them! As always, there is so much more to every story. Be sure to reach out and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.