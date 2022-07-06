As usual, off on a journey involving all things history. This story was a bit more elusive, and I hope I can uncover more. I was down at the BCHS President's shop, and one of the visitors (another history investigator), as many of us are! One historical journey to the next led us to a conversation about the origin of the name of a small town aptly Robinson, Kansas.
Now, first, a few kudos are in order. Many people in Brown County (and farther) are willing to help dig into my history mysteries, so my heartfelt thanks are offered! One person who takes many history journeys with me is Penny from the Genealogical Society, and I truly appreciate all her assistance when I am on a dig for information.In fact, thank you to everyone who explores history and takes these journies with me.
Ok, so initially, Robinson was "Lickskillet" now; this perplexed me!! I was aware that often the way objects garnered their name would include such things as walking outside and they saw it was sunny and a brook. Well, smash it together, and it became Sunnybrook! Thanks again, with the assistance of Penny, who uncovered a book by Marta Martindale! "The History Of Robinson" within the book, there is an excerpt that reads, "Robisonites called those who lived on the south side "lickskilleters." It was called lick skillet because of Mr. Holcomb said he had the "gravy" of the old town and they could "lick the skillet" which of course made the southsiders furious!" As always, there is so much more to every story! There is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries #Historyrocks
