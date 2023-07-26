Horton is one of the little towns that can claim to be a part of Brown County History. In 1888, posters depicted Horton as "The Prodigy of the West, the Wonder of Kansas." The sign was a treasure, described to have much information about the "Magic City." On Feb. 3, 1888, Horton was nearly a year and a half old. As industries began to arrive, the population exploded to 4,000 people. The town's fabric looks much different to us today as slowly the lights dim, and the incredible stories of what once was is no longer visible.
On Feb. 24, 1888, a Horton City councilman granted Citizen Light, Heat, and Power Company a franchise. The franchise, once established, is charged with the operation of the City of Horton Electrical Plant. The directors were C.F. Todd, L.H. Smyth, and C. W. Durfee, all of Horton. Additional directors included William Bowen of Oskaloosa, Iowa. Within thirty days, will build the plant and business operational in ninety days. The directors agree, and arc lights provided at a maximum cost of $10 per month, and incandescent lighting with a full charge of $1.25 per month. The proprietors seek the support of the Horton Community in this industry. As always, history can illuminate the stories! There is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries
Aug. 8, 2023 Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Ice Cream Social, and Annual Meeting in Carwell Building. Dinner will be served at 5:30 pm. Dinner freewill donation. Meal pulled pork, chips, baked beans, cole slaw and desserts.
(“History Mysteries” “Chasing My Sparkle” are the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen)
