As many of you know, I am usually on a mission uncovering all things history. I hope you won't mind that I deviate because I feel a few accolades are in order this week. The Brown County Historical Society owes a tremendous thank you to Mayor Collins and the Commissioners of Hiawatha for their support of the Historical Society and museum projects!
On Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022, the Historical Society was on the agenda to speak to the commissioners about proposed ideas and plans for the currently leased property. The conversation included Board President, Gary Shear, summarizing the currently leased land proposal, and Mayor Bill Collins quickly inserted the ground should be GIVEN to the Historical Society. It was voted and approved at the commissioner's meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022. Brown County Historical Society is profoundly grateful for Mayor Collins and the Commissioners' support of historical society projects.
For anyone who is not aware of the current projects underway, please allow me to share for a moment. Brown County Historical Society is building an authentic outhouse to share with the children when they visit the one-room schoolhouse. The historical society was approached and offered a collection of windmills to provide a location where the windmills can be safely stored and viewed by the public. The windmill collection would be the Clarence Middendorf, Lawrence Thonen, & Jack Baker Windmill Memorial Building, with a target date of 2022. All these men (and others not mentioned yet) were individuals who sought to educate the community regarding the purpose of the windmills and wind chargers. The display would be another attraction and draw for people to visit Brown County. Brown County Historical Society plans to build the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial building. Brown County Historical Society hopes to collaborate with other community members, namely the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, with the vision of "Mrs. Krebs Garden Memorial Garden" on the property. Brown County Historical Society seeks to make improvements to Windmill Lane for visitors! Our present windmill collection may, in fact, already break a world record. We have submitted it to the Guinness Book of World Records to determine if the Historical Society currently holds the record. Brown County Historical Society is very excited about Historical Society's 2022 projects, and we hope that you will be too. There is, as always, so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
