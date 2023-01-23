When I began my journey with the Historical Society, there was one thing I knew without a doubt; I love history and all the incredible nooks and crannies that history possesses. I had absolutely no idea the incredibly fascinating journey that I would be led on every day, all while being in the most profound appreciation for the beautiful Memorial Auditorium building! With utter gratitude, I extend my appreciation for the opportunity to explore and share the history with all of you! Thank you so much!
Around Thanksgiving, I got a call from the City offices to come and see a treasure they had uncovered. Most of this story is visual, so I hope you will appreciate it as much as I have. A few side notes, the deed has the former 13th Governor of Kansas's signature, and the handwriting is impeccable! Did you know that, back in the day, a person's handwriting was an exclusive prerequisite to employment and employability? Did you know handwriting was a course you would take in school and could further develop in college? Enjoy! I hope that you will be stopping by one of the museums soon to begin one of your own nooks and crannies adventures that will inspire you to dig for more history!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The building is going to be a knockout for the community visually as well as a gorgeous venue!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility. We are still raising money for the project, but the building is complete.
Carwell Building, We have completed multiple updates to the venue space, and the Machewski family donated two booster seats and a high chair. Rent is $100 per day/per event.
As always there is so much more to every single story and I hope you will be stopping by soon to share some of your stories or begin your own history adventure. Be sure to stop by and share what you uncover! #historymysteries
