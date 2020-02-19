Executive Director/Curator
Did you know that John McLendon Jr. was born in Hiawatha, Kansas on April 5, 1915? John Jr. after celebrating many achievements throughout his life, passes away on October 8, 1999, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. John’s parents were John Blanche McLendon Sr. and Effie Katherine Hunn. John Sr. was a railway mail clerk and Effie was a schoolteacher. Effie taught school in Elwood, Kansas and considered an exemplary teacher. Tragedy strikes in 1918, John Jr. is only about three years old and his mother passes away from the flu pandemic. John Jr. and siblings shifted to relatives residences; the youngest child, Elsie, while placed with relatives, ultimately ends up in the foster care system. John and his sister Elsie will not reunite for forty five years. I am still on a mission to discover more of John’s “his-story” related to his time in Hiawatha. John will go on to accomplish a great many things throughout his life. John Jr., inducted THREE times into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. John also inducted to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame for contributions to the sport. John recognized for his contributions as a Civil Rights leader. When thinking of all the reasons to love Hiawatha, Kansas, one thing is sure! Hiawatha, Kansas, appears to be a launchpad for greatness! As always, there is so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover!
#HistoryMysteries!
