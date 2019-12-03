Anyone who has stopped by recently knows that I have been thrilled beyond words that the curtain project was safely underway.
The project has since faced another major setback, which is disheartening. It is with immense sadness that I tell everyone they will rehang the old curtains back onto the new rigging currently being installed at the auditorium. The new curtains faced a significant setback to the curtain project.
The first phase of curtains (the back main and legs and the front main and grand valance) will not be ready for installation until February 2020. The second phase of curtains requires the grand curtain be cleaned and fireproofed! Allow your mind to imagine the excitement waiting for the curtain project to be completed, equated safely with Christmas anticipation for a young child! These past months had been torture anxiously awaiting being able to feature the Memorial Auditoriums new curtains at the Christmas of a music program which is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
BCHS will be waiting until at least February for the currently in production curtains.
