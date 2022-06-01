It's a beautiful Tuesday morning, and I am spending a little time reflecting on Memorial Day weekend and all the accomplishments for Brown County. The Hiawatha Community Foundation's "Give Back to Move Forward" event was again a resounding success, with 215,000.00 raised for incredible projects for not-for-profit agencies. Not a shabby way to start the weekend. Keep in mind the "match" weekend is over, but you can continue to donate to your programs throughout the year. The cool part about this past weekend was the funds were matched.
Brown County Historical Society is working hard to raise funds for the windmill collection building, which will eventually be located at the AG museum. Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building groundwork is coming along nicely. You can, of course, stop out to see many of the things that are happening at the AG museum.
Of course, then there were the class reunions. Over the weekend, the 70th reunion. I was invited to come and speak a little bit about the historic downtown walking tour and cemetery walking tour. I was able to give a brief snippet of the historic downtown walking tours and cemetery tours annually. I was treated to a fantastic lunch provided, and I had the opportunity to share … some history.
The grand finale for the weekend was the service of remembrance, which takes place at the auditorium each year and is conducted by the Homer White American Legion Post with the assistance of the Scouts. Originally it was not Memorial Day it was Decoration Day and this has a pretty cool history. I will repost Decoration Day information on social media platforms. The photograph is Annie Grass, circa unknown but was donated with a letter dated 1897. #historymysteries #historyrocks. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.