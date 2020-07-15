On a journey this morning, hoping to uncover history! The Modern Woodman of America and the Royal Neighbors of America and were fraternal orders. Both Modern Woodsman and Royal Neighbors were formed and focused on the people in the Midwest. They were a fraternal society that took care of the "healthiest states." The work completed by the organizations primarily before life insurance policies were common place in America. The focus of this program was, in essence establishing and ensuring that if you passed away, the fraternal organization would care for your family. The Royal Neighbors was the women's group and also took up the woman's suffrage movement. This incredible photo was taken on the grounds of the Horton Cemetery and provided to us by our friends and history investigators Bob and Lana Myers. Check out the banner in the photograph "Magic City and Horton" are incredible testaments to the fraternal organizations in the local community.
Modern Woodsman of America was a vision by the pioneering woodsman of the time who built structures and sought to provide security for their families. Joseph Cullen Root established this vision on January 5, 1883, in Lyons, Iowa; the original mission is still going strong.
Royal Neighbors of America was a fraternal organization founded in 1895 by nine strong women who wanted to develop a legacy of continued strength for loved ones. Woman's suffrage units like “Royal Neighbors of America" sprang up in the United States as early as 1848 when the first convention occurred in Seneca Falls, New York. The primary focus of the groups was to establish equal voting rights for women.
There are so many incredible pieces of history surrounding each of us! History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
