On a journey, this morning, in hopes of uncovering new history treasures and as usual, history did not disappoint. It is on this exploration that resulted in discovering a beautiful historical narration compiled by Dr. Barbara Kerr. Traveling back in time, Morrill incorporated in February 1886, with the assistance of "war hero" E.N. Morrill, who helps to establish the Morrill's post office.
The 13th Governor Edmund Needham Morrill made many exceptional historical contributions to Kansas and his country, and it only seems logical that he will be the namesake for the town. In 1877, like many other sleepy towns in our area are catapulted into history by way of the railroad. St. Joe and Western railroad built the depot resulting in Morrill becoming a frequent destination for passengers and freight. A minor fact, the town was not officially organized until February 27, 1878. Much earlier in the town's history, a sod house, however, was occupied by Thornton J. Elliot on May 6, 1867. In the space nearby, which will later become Sun Springs, there is a watering hole that was frequented by buffalo; other animal species known to the area during this time include antelope and elk. If you have the opportunity to explore this gem historical narration, take it as it has so many wondrous pieces of treasured history. Dr. Kerr, the author for this tribute to Morrill also adds accolades of Morrill High School Alumni and perhaps, more importantly, a native of Morrill, Kan., and avid lover of all things history.
There are so many incredible pieces of history surrounding each of us! History should be preserved for future generations to experience. Explore and uncover marvelous history relics; uncover mysteries in your family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
