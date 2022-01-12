As usual, on a journey of all things history when Leah McPeak reached out and shared an upcoming KAIC grant/historical opportunity! So I hope you will mark your calendars and plan to attend either in person or digitally to hear from Phil Dixon! The information shared was provided by Leah McPeak in coordination with the upcoming event.
Phil Dixon will present at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Fisher Center regarding the Kansas City Monarchs! Phil is a baseball historian and author and plans to explore baseball history at this event!
In 1920, the Kansas City Monarchs formed. Later, to revolutionize baseball! The KC Monarchs were charter members of the Negro National League and the first professional team to use outdoor lighting. Still, the KC Monarchs sent more players to the major leagues than any other Negro League franchise. This presentation explores the exciting early barnstorming days of the Monarchs, highlights great players such as Wilbur "Bullet" Rogan, Satchel Paige, and Jackie Robinson. They wore the uniform and connected the spirit of the Monarchs to the many Kansas communities in which they played. Where possible, specific games and players from your community may be discussed—this summary was provided by Phil S. Dixon.
As always so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.