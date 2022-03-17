This week is more a reflection of history than of a particular person. The individuals with whom I have been so fortunate to share history is, as you might imagine, a rather extensive list. However, I would be remiss if I did not take the time to thank two individuals who are passionate about all things history and have supported and encouraged their community! Tish Sims (former Hiawatha City Clerk) and Mike Nichols (Hiawatha City Administrator) are two individuals I have had the incredible honor of sharing and exploring history with on several occasions. Ok, let’s be realistic, exploring history daily! Both are incredibly passionate about their community and educate people about the past and the remarkable history surrounding each of us daily in Brown County, Kansas.
In reflection, people often talk about the esteemed rarely awarded “Mr. and or Mrs. Hiawatha” and the characteristics that this individual might possess! The honor of such a title has gone to few, but each possesses specific attributes. Those attributes include taking every opportunity to serve with honor, integrity, and courage, placing all things community before themselves.
The BCHS Memorial Auditorium has long held the time-honored tradition of honoring individuals! The Memorial Auditorium celebrates every “his,” “her,” and “our” story, as well as remarkable citizens. Citizens who possess the characteristics of placing integrity, value, and honor before self! Take note these are attributes worth protecting. Perhaps you will agree with my reflection this week that Tish Sims and Mike Nichols have certainly earned the title of Mr. & Mrs. Hiawatha! If you have not had the chance to share history with Tish Sims and Mike Nichols, take the opportunity!
There is so much more to every story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #fallinlovewithhistory
(0) comments
