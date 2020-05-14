Executive Director/Curator
As we begin to begin taking steps back into our worlds, cautiously, consider all the history that surrounds our community. Earlier this week, I was revisiting different history gems and had the opportunity to uncover this particular gem. It is a small, green, hardbound book. The title of the book is “Our part in the Great War, What the Horton Community did a historical record” Charles H Browne and J.W. McManigal compiled this book as a historical record. The book published by the Horton Headlight Commercial, 1919.
The foreword of this book reads, “No words can express the appreciation and gratitude felt by the nation for the courage, the sacrifice, and the devotion displayed by those who took part on land and sea in defense of our beloved county.” “Our entire country was put to the test and tried in the furnace of the most stupendous war the world has ever known, and the result was VICTORY.”
Consider the recent events as they have unfolded as a global community. There is a new enemy, and it is not human but a virus/disease. Each day we begin to embrace a new normal we can concur as a global community we have been tried in the furnace by COVID19, and it is my sincere hope that we can cry in accord victory against this virus/disease.
The book celebrates the life and service of 26 men who served honorably and fell during the war. Each of the stories touched my heart, but one, in particular, jumped out at the time of reading the tribute. On May 30, 1917, barely eighteen years old, William Bryan Noel took up arms and fought valiantly for his nation, on September 28, 1918, nineteen years old, William was a casualty of the war. William’s is one story of many men who will serve in the history of Brown County. The community to preserve excess usage of utilities began to implement lightless nights on July 24, 1918. Perhaps the bigger aspiration is implementation of moments of silence to honor the fallen although not mentioned certainly would be a recognizable tribute to those lost.
Every single story is a priceless and precious part of our incredible world. You each have opportunities to explore and discover marvelous history relics; uncover the remarkable treasures and stories in your own family treasure chests. There is as always so much more to every story! Find it! Send me a quick note and share with me what you discover!
#HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.