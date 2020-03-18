Last week, I spent a great deal of time exploring one of the last visible remnants of the history of Baker, Kansas. I had two charming guides take me on a historical exploration of Baker schoolhouse. I am thankful for my time with them, and the beautiful treasures shared. It was not hard on this exploration to imagine the homes, shops, schools, and businesses once a part of the community of Baker.
As I listened to the memories of school days, I could imagine Opal Sunderland riding into school on her horse "Dewie," and if Dewie was not available, Opal drove the family tractor to school.
Each morning when the weather was colder, parents would come in and start the fire for the students so that when they arrived at the schoolhouse, their time learning would be toasty warm. When Baker's first schoolhouse burned, while they were working hard to rebuild, the school remained in session with makeshift classrooms established in the shops in Baker.
The craftsmanship and pride taken in the erection of the schoolhouse are not hard to imagine; it is all visible to this day. Some may be harder to uncover but they exist. In the North end of the classroom, you can see where the stage once was. There was a stage in the South class, although harder to visibly see today due to renovations. Pocket doors are no longer visible, but if you look for them, the trim boards are visible, and if a person was so inclined and the paneling removed the pocket doors would emerge.
I listened eagerly to the stories of opening up these doors, allowing both classrooms to interact. These stories are far more than just a memory, each a fond reflection of wonderful school days in Baker's history. The pocket doors opened for meetings held in the schoolhouse, revealing a large gathering place for the community. The glass cabinets in the library still standing in the North library show excellent craftsmanship and a testament to Baker's schoolhouse treasures. Rest assured, the treasured memories and stories are vibrantly alive. There is as always so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #History Mysteries
