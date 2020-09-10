Executive Director/Curator
(Editor’s Note: This is the first of several installments about Horton’s history.)
History explorations can sometimes literally put an image in perspective. The incredible history treasure shared by fellow history investigator Connie Werner of Werner Wagon Works and is also a member of Reinvent Horton. It was the sharing of this information that took my breath away. The period in which these businesses reported was approximately ten months in Horton’s history. What an incredible testament to the industry and commerce that was vibrantly alive in Horton. I stopped at around one hundred businesses because imagining Horton, with over one hundred enterprises, frankly took my breath away again. The exact number of companies and operations I will leave for you to explore and perhaps find a little bit of the magic for yourselves once vibrantly alive in Horton, Kansas. I am so fortunate to have this incredible treasure shared with me, and I hope you will appreciate and uncover other little town’s historical treasures!
Nov. 5, 1887, to Sept. 28, 1888 — Horton commercial
(REPRINT MARCH 2009) The business registry appears as EXACTLY as it appeared in the Horton Commercial. There have been some wording that has been modified so that it is grammatically correct.
A. Betzer — 6-1-1888 — Bought the old schoolhouse standing in the second ward at auction last Saturday, paying $92.00. We understand he will move it on one of his business lots and convert it into a storeroom.
A. Gottig — 8-31-1888 — recently from Wilkesboro, Penn., has made real estate purchases in Horton to the extent of over $7,000. Among other investments, he purchased the business lot of M. G. Carling, on which the Red Front Real Estate office is now located. East Front Street for $8,000, and the Francis furniture store building and the lot on High Street for $3,000. Like all others coming to Horton had faith in its future and purchased accordingly.
A. Powers 11-26-1887 — New meat market on North Main Street., next to Bank of Horton 6-8-1888 — Mr. A. Powers has rented his meat market on Main street to Andy Preston. 8-31-1888 M. A. Powers is again engaged in the meat market business
A. Smith — 8-3-1888 — Has opened a blacksmith shop on East Delaware Street.
A. G. Hobbs, Attorney & Counselor at Law — East Front Street
A. J. Gibson — 5-11-1888 — The popular eating room and ice cream parlor of A. J. Gibson on South Main is growing into the flavor. 5-17-1888 A.D. The New Dining Room and Ice Cream Parlor
A. J. Smith, Mrs — 4-20-1888 — has opened elegant millinery in the Mann building, corner of Main and Vera
Abbey (Mrs) 3-9-1888 — Will open up a stock of millinery, next Saturday, in the Horton Hardware Co’s building. 5-17-1888 Conducts business over the Horton Hardware 9-21-1888 — Mrs. Abbey has moved her millinery store into the Mann building, corner Main and Vera streets.
American Building and Loan Association — 8-10-1888-Home office located in Minneapolis, was organized in Horton this week.
Anderson & McCandless — Grocers
Arcade Cigar Factory — 6-1-1888 — The proprietorship of the Arcade cigar factory is now Auerbach & Wallingford. Julius made Arcade a success with calls for cigars both at home and abroad.
Atlanta Hotel — 5-25-1888 — Is a new venture on Grant Street
Attorney Crawford — 8-31-1888 — Recently of Holton, has located in this city and will engage in the practice of law. He has secured rooms over the Hopkins & Ross grocery.
B. L. Legg — 6-22-1888 — Is making a high terrace of rock on his West Vera street lot and will erect a good-sized building thereon.
Bailey & Fox — Real Estate Loans and Insurance — 12-24-1887 — Have just purchased a vacant business lot directly across the street from the First National grocery. They expect to erect a business house thereon in the spring. 8-20-1888 — The office of Bailey & Fox will no longer be at the C.K.N. Bank
Bank of Horton — 6-15-1888 — So far as known, the stone bank building will be occupied as follows: First floor, Bank of Horton and Deutch Bros dry goods house; second floor, two rooms on the west side by Stivers & Fisher; two rooms on the west side, Commercial office; Third floor, Masonic Hall. The not yet rented basement and east half of the second floor remain vacant. 6-22-1888 – The flood on Monday afternoon caused a part of the stonewall surrounding the new bank building to cave in. It required considerable work to remedy the injury. 8-3-1888 — The Bank of Horton is moving in its recent quarters. It is one of the most handsome buildings in the state. 8-21-1888 — The pillars supporting the roof of the Bank of Horton building set for removal and a self-supporting truss roof put on. The Masonic Hall will be one of the finest in the state. 8-31-1888 — The C.K. & N. Co. refused to change the top on the bank building, and the fraternity, therefore, refused to lease the third story for a lodge room. The acquired rooms of the K.P. lodge and will be sub-let to at least three other orders.
Baths at My Lodging — G. W. Campbell — House on West Vera Street
Bee Hive Store — East Vera Street — Complete line of General Groceries, Boots & Shoes — Fresh Groceries
Benner & Weigman — 3-16-1888 — Have just opened a large stock of paints and wallpaper in their new building on South High street.
Bilhartz Building — 4-13-1888 — Contractor Avery is pushing the Bilhartz building, corner of Front & High streets toward completion. It will be a fine structure, and with the Bank of Horton on the other corner of the Block, they will make a pleasing appearance. (See Farmers & Mechanics Bank – Wilkinson Bros)
Billard Parlor — F. H. Dixon, Prop. — South High Street — Finest Rooms & Tables in the city. (A.D.)
Blair & Shulsky — 6-8-1888 – Operate cab service to and from all trains and wait for the accommodation of patrons at all times.
Boegel Bros. 12-10-1887 — Have opened up a stock of musical merchandise on North Main St.
Bon Ton Restaurant — Front Street — Brown & Frost Props.- 8-24-1888 — J. F. Allison, one of Horton’s young men, formerly engaged in the real estate business, has purchased the effects of the Bon Ton restaurant and will continue the business. 9-28-1888 — A. N. Brition, new prop.
Boss Livery — Delaware Street — Feed, sale and Exchange Stable — Blair & Shulsky, Proprietors
Brammseiu — 12-10-1887 — Has opened up a clothing and furnishing store in the building occupied by Letson & Hardin
Brown & Welch — 12-17-1887 — Have put up a storeroom next to Jno. Dowell’s in South Horton, and will put in a stock of groceries, etc., and will make a specialty of cigars & tobacco.
Brownlee Bros — Only first-class livery, bus, and exchange barn in the city — corner Vera & High street
C. A. Johnson 4-20-1888 Has commenced the erection of two business houses on Grant street, between Front and Vera. We understand one will be a milliner shop.
C. C. Cook — 12-17-1887 — The well-liked new dealer, formerly located in the post office building, has moved to the room previously occupied by Hughes grocery. He will remain there until a better location is secured.
Cafe Restaurant — 3-9-1888 — Chas Rayfield has purchased the Cafe Restaurant and is prepared to serve the public with first-class meals. Mr. Robinson, the former proprietor, has taken charge of the depot hotel and lunch counter.
Charles Meig — 11-26-1888 — An experienced tinner, will open up a first-class tin shop in Porterfield’s Hardware store next Monday
Chicago Lumber Co.
Christ. Hiller’s Lunch counter — East Front Street — 6-22-1888 A.D.
Citizens light, heat and Power Co. – 2-17-1888 – An organization to be known as the Citizens Light, Heat and Power Co., has been organized in this city, and it is the purpose of this company to furnish Horton with either gas or electric lights within 30 days. The city council has granted the franchise the company. The company is composed of L. H. Smyth, W. P. Todd, and C. W. Durfee, of this city. A gentleman from Oskaloosa, Iowa, is also interested.
City Hall — 2-17-1888 — The new city hall is now almost complete with the fire bell box installed. 3-9-1888 — The new city building, with the fire department headquarters located therein. — 4-13-1888 — The new fire bell was received Monday and placed in position on the new city hall. The fire bell capable of being heard from all over town.
City Meat Market — Crawford Bros — West of P.O. Front Street
Craig Bro’s & Co -.8-3-1888 — Have put an arc light in their immense dry goods store, which makes the illumination of the room after nightfall merely grand.
Crawford Brothers — 11-26-1887 — Are putting up a large and very substantial ice house near the creek, foot of Nemaha St. The size of the building is 30X80 — 2-24-1888 — City — Meat-Market Crawford Bros. Prop. West of P. O. on Front Street — 6-15-1886 Everybody will be pleased to learn that the well known Crawford Bro’s of this city have made arrangements to handle all the livestock brought to them from within fifteen miles of Horton. The good news applies to farmers and stock-raisers of the surrounding country, but it of vast importance to the business interests of Horton. Long and loud have been the cry of the multitude that there was no stock market in Horton, and the wall will be heard in the land no more. A good stock market such as we have now will prove of incalculable value to every merchant in the town and will bring trade from a source that has previously been unacquainted with Horton. The Crawford boys should be complimented for their commendable enterprise in this critical industry. What we now want is a high-quality elevator, and then with the low prices quoted by Horton merchants, this place will offer inducements to the farmer unapproachable by any rival.
(This column will continue in next week’s Hiawatha World.)
