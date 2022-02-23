This week, my journey for history took a little bit of a different path during our historical cemetery tours. One of the reenactment actors accidentally misplaced one of the props, and the missing item was one of my favorite books. If I am going to be perfectly honest, I think all history is my favorite! The book is called "Our part in the Great War what the Horton community did." The book has a green hardcover written by Charles H. Browne, who was nephew to Ewing Herbert! Charles contributed many wonderful things to the community and a good many global contributions. The book is a dually published work with J. W. McManigal listed as the co-author.
Here, my journey took a different path as I reached out to Brandon from Oddfellow's Fine Books and Collectibles, a bookstore in Topeka. Brandon has many historical books. I am very grateful to Brandon for his assistance! Brandon had multiple copies of the missing book! I was exuberant and offered to buy the book to replace the lost book! Brandon graciously donated the lost book to the historical society. If you are on your own journey uncovering all things history or perhaps want to check out this book or others, check out Brandon's incredible collection. Of course, you can always stop by the museum and explore the book! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it! Be sure to share what you find. #HistoryMysteries
Special Acknowledgement to Brandon Rison from Oddfellow's Fine Books and Collectibles. Website: www.oddfellowbooks.com. Email: Oddfellowbooks@gmail.com
