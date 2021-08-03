Old Settlers' Day is a celebration where the community gathers to honor the Pioneers who endured the early hardships in establishing the city. Throughout the evolution of the celebration, known by different names, the most noted, more recently "Morrill Days" or early in the history "Old Settlers' Days."
The celebration usually occurs on a weekend where the community gathered and got involved together to celebrate the history of the town's pioneers and recognize their achievements. Located in the Memorial Auditorium, you will find "the city" in the basement. There is a photograph in the Morrill area depicting "Old Settler's Days." The picture features the former Governor Edmund Needham Morrill in the front row. Here is hoping you will be stopping by soon to uncover your next history mystery! As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.