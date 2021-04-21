The following borrowed story taken from the Picton family's journals and this incredible treasure was shared with me by Lyle Hinz and Penny Reynolds. History, as usual, never disappoints when on a journey of exploration, and I am ever grateful for the help that Lyle Hinz and Penny Reynolds are always willing to offer. I hope you will enjoy this little snippet of the Picton story and be inspired to dream.
"In those days, Wales, owned by the crown and divided into large estates and leased for 100 years to landlords. The landlords had tenants to farm the ground. The tenants taxed in support of the Church of England, and all boys served a number of years in military service."
"At the singing school Stephen attended, he met his friends who told of the wonderful land of America where a man could own land and make money."
In the early days of spring in 1870, the journey to America for this family began. Stephen and two older daughters and a son got to work earning to pay for the rest of the family's journey to America. By the end of the summer, the family had made enough for the trip for the family and bought 160 acres of land for their own and a one-room cabin with a sleeping loft.
The family describes their journey across America to Hiawatha. The family reunites in Saint Joseph and makes the journey to Hiawatha on the Grand Island train. Once in Hiawatha, they walked eight miles to the Hiawatha airport and stopped for a drink from a kind neighbor, then turning northeast and following the trail to their destination, their homestead, and the beginning of a dream. The family worked hard, grew from their gardens and orchards.
As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
