Every year around this time teachers and students from surrounding schools, our wonderful schoolmarm from 1912 and the Executive Director from Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium/ AG Museum and Windmill Lane get a little excited!
Probably not for the reasons you might imagine!! Each year around this time, we pull out the slates, slate pencils, uniforms, copybooks, eclectic reading primers and arithmetic primers, dust off the schoolhouse that has been anxiously waiting for us to return for our annual trip back in time! 2023 has entered and the schoolhouse program will open the doors and ring the school bell announcing the return of our favorite little visitors from all over the community! The one-room schoolhouse is a historical reenactment experience that allows the children to travel back in time for an authentic 1900 rural one-room schoolhouse experience and I might add the program is an entirely FREE field trip experience offered to any school that wants to attend.
The teachers and students start the day with a short walk across the field to the schoolhouse traveling back in time where we meet Miss. Benson, our schoolmarm (Miss Benson has been a part of the program each year we are so grateful for her time and dedication!)
Students even get the opportunity to experience writing in cursive. The students will use a copybook for other seatwork, similar to students in the 1900s. The program was designed to align with the Kansas State Board of Education Standards.
If you think your school might be interested in the one-room schoolhouse program, please do not hesitate to reach out to us and advise that you would like to be on the schedule for One Room Schoolhouse or that you would like more information on the program. Please contact us at 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434, phone at 785-742-3330, or email at bchsdirect@gmail.com. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(History Mysteries at the Museum is the intellectual property and creative inspiration of Lynn Marie Allen).
