Schoolhouse

One Room Schoolhouse image is provided by Lynn Marie Allen.

 Photo courtesy of Lynn Allen

Every year around this time teachers and students from surrounding schools, our wonderful schoolmarm from 1912 and the Executive Director from Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium/ AG Museum and Windmill Lane get a little excited!

Probably not for the reasons you might imagine!! Each year around this time, we pull out the slates, slate pencils, uniforms, copybooks, eclectic reading primers and arithmetic primers, dust off the schoolhouse that has been anxiously waiting for us to return for our annual trip back in time! 2023 has entered and the schoolhouse program will open the doors and ring the school bell announcing the return of our favorite little visitors from all over the community! The one-room schoolhouse is a historical reenactment experience that allows the children to travel back in time for an authentic 1900 rural one-room schoolhouse experience and I might add the program is an entirely FREE field trip experience offered to any school that wants to attend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.