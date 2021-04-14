Brown County Historical Society is excited and pleased to announce that Mrs. Mary Benson has agreed to teach the one-room schoolhouse this spring. COVID has created many delays and typically conducted the one-room schoolhouse in the fall. The one-room schoolhouse program aims to enable students to participate in a class that uses similar methods and an environment of learning seen in early 1900 rural one-room schoolhouses. Teachers and students will start the day with a short walk to the schoolhouse traveling back in time where they meet Mrs. Benson, the schoolmarm. Students add to the historical experience by wearing clothing items similar to what students would have worn during this period. Eric Oldham collaborated with his mother-in-law to create the dresses and vests worn by the students.
Eric Oldham designed the program and created lesson plans allowing students and the entire class to recreate a typical day at school in the early 1900s. The students will participate in tasks using textbooks and materials similar to that which students from the rural one-room schoolhouses would have used. Students will try their hand at using slates and slate pencils for some lessons, and for other tasks, they will use a copybook similar to students in the 1900's. The copybook is a souvenir for the students to share their experiences of the one-room classroom. The copybook can also serve as a project for the students before the trip to the one-room schoolhouse. The students will be doing actual classwork to meet current standards in a historical setting. The program is aligned with the Kansas State Board of Education Standards.
Brown County Historical Society is extremely fortunate to have many people dedicated to the One Room Schoolhouse Program's success. We owe a debt of gratitude to Eric Oldham for his hard work and perseverance in creating a program that teachers and students love. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Mrs. Mary Benson, who has served as our schoolmarm each year. Many thanks to the many volunteers who dedicate their time to ensuring the program is a success. Many thanks to the administrators who see the program as a benefit and allow students to attend the program. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
2021 One Room Schoolhouse Schedule
Mrs. Bannister/Hiawatha Elementary/ Class One come on Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Mrs. Hanf/ Hiawatha Elementary/Class Two come on Thursday, April 29, 2021
Mrs. Walker/ Hiawatha Elementary/Class Three come on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Miss Riley/ Hiawatha Elementary/Class Four come on Thursday, May 6, 2021
Mrs. Earp/Horton Elementary/Class One come on Monday, May 10, 2021
Mrs. Burns/ Horton Elementary/ Class Two come on Thursday, May 13, 2021
