Executive Director/Curator
As usual, off on a journey following all things history, I decided to pull out Francis Sewell Plamanns book “Out Our Way.” You can consider it a theme, autobiography, personal history, whatever you want to call it.
Many Brown County individuals were devoted to ensuring all things history were recorded for future generations to appreciate, glean and perhaps have a glimpse into their worlds at the time. Regardless, multiple individuals from Brown County take on the arduous task of ensuring that people know all things history surrounding who they were, what they did, and what they loved. Therefore, I will tell you that before, it was trendy that people in Hiawatha were already oral narrators of history. How cool is that? We have talked a few times about A.N. Ruley, but his book is beyond spectacular.
We had a history investigator stop by the museum today, and we had multiple. The family uncovered a copy of A.N. Ruley, History of Brown County, in their family treasure chest and felt it only fitting for the book to be in the BCHS collection. We appreciate every individual who takes the time to preserve history, celebrate the past and ensure that we have these incredible treasures for the future.
Back to Francis Sewell Plamann, the book elaborated on routines at the beginning of her story. Francis talks in detail about family and friends, but at this moment, we are referencing Francis’ grandpa. Francis recalled every year in the spring, Grandpa would trim the hedge on rainy days. Francis referred to it as an Osage Orange. The hedge bordered a part of Plamann’s 160-acre farm! Back up! Pause for a minute. 160-acre farm! Are you guys impressed? Not too shabby, right? Francis also talks about life on the farm and how individuals would stop by to visit on the way to the county seat.
If you have not heard the buzz about Brown County Historical Society Ag Museum and Windmill Lane, there are many projects underfoot. I will summarize, Jere & Patty Bruning Memorial Building has completed dirt work, and the Jamesport builders will be on site this week. Dirt work underway for the Windmill Museum will house a 40-plus windmill collection from a very generous and dually talented benefactor. They are working on adding a more expansive Monarch Waystation on the newly acquired land, which will be a spectacular garden display and habitat for the Monarchs. We hope if you have not stopped by for a visit recently you might consider stopping by to appreciate all things history! #historymysteries #historyrocks
As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.