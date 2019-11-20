The Academy established as a Christian school, with the expectation of the atmosphere of Christian fundamentals infused into all aspects of the learning. The school deemed an institution of higher education and on May 4, 1887 and the Academy will open its doors to students. Sadly, after many attempts to reintegrate the Academy on April 14, 1915 the trustees close the school.
The Hawthorne House is one of the last physical and visible remnants of the Hiawatha Academy. The scope of the Academy was an institution of higher learning. The institution is one of the many accomplishments that the former Governor Edmund Needham Morrill will achieve during his lifetime. The land provided as a donation by the Edmund Needham Morrill family to the school district of Hiawatha, in fact 12 acres laid aside for this purpose.
The Hawthorne house built as a home for the principal and school administrators will be the venue where the principal invites classes to join the family for dinner and other celebratory festivities. Taken from the Hiawatha, Kansas commemorative edition, when the Academy closed in 1915 it is given to the school district with the stipulation “that these assets be used forever for school purposes.”
History is the story behind what occurs during a specific period in time; sometimes, the story is complex with mystery that beckons! Each story, whether filled with success, failure, romance, heartbreak, triumph, defeat, tragedy or grief these are all emotions that are defined by the experience. These stories include the experiences that become a part of the journey. These stories can inspire and captivate people; these stories can also help to heal. This week, this part of the story is more a reflection. I hope that you will remember the joyous and heartfelt moments left in the wake of this young person’s life left in each person’s hearts. Celebrate the moments and treasure the story. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
