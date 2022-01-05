Executive Director/Curator
I am always on the lookout for a bit of a historical treasure! Earlier this week, Mike Schmitt called and let me know he had a couple of Brown County Plat Book Maps to donate!
BCHS is so incredibly thankful for our friend and fellow history investigator, Mike Schmitt and his donation of these gems! Brown County Historical Society has an extensive collection of these incredible treasures! Why are they so cool? These books give you a glimpse of the town’s landscape during a particular period in time, and they can give you clues to where your family might have lived! If you haven’t seen one of these incredible books, you should stop by. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find It! Be sure to stop by and let me know what you discover! #historymysteries
