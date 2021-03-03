Today many of our lives have been focused on COVID. Perhaps we can take a few moments to recognize a few of the accomplishments and achievements of Elizabeth Krebs. Did you know she was an avid gardener? Did you know that she is outspoken and often voices her opinions in the Hiawatha Daily World? Elizabeth's comments will generally speak of her concern over flowers and the courthouse gardens. Elizabeth Krebs will also be responsible for the establishment of the Hiawatha Garden Club. Did you know the Kreb's live at least for a time in Baker?
Elizabeth marries John Krebs, and they have four children. The children were John Jr., Lottie, Emma, and Louise. Louise is the only child who lives a long life. Louise also bears two grandchildren Harold and George. Around the time of the establishment of the frolic, Harold would have been "hooligan age." George, the younger of the two boys, would have certainly benefited and enjoyed the Halloween frolic! Imagining Elizabeth as a grandmother, I bet she was a hoot!
Despite the many challenges and obstacles encountered in life, Elizabeth was most certainly a positive influence on the community. March is women's history month. Perhaps you know of someone who has celebrated many accomplishments and achievements. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.